(Atlantic) -- A 10-run second inning was more than enough for Atlantic on Friday night in a 13-3 six-inning win over Red Oak on Friday night.
The Trojans (17-1) latest win proved to be yet another dominant victory, sending the Hawkeye Ten champions into a 3A regional final on Monday against Creston.
Olivia Engler was up to her usual tricks with six strikeouts in a complete game to move her to 14-1 on the season. She also added three hits, two walks and an RBI at the plate.
“I felt like I was OK,” Engler said. “I was fine. I could have done better. I will do better on Monday.”
In all, the Trojans had 12 free passes at the plate, including seven walks and five hit by pitches off Red Oak pitchers Emma Bierbaum and Josie McCunn.
Alyssa Derby was hit by a pitch three times, walked once and drove in a run while Reagan Pellett had two HBP, two walks and an RBI. Lauren Nicholas took a walk three times, singled once and drove in two, and Caroline Pellett had three hits and two RBI. Malena Woodward added two hits and two RBI.
“We didn’t do as great of a job on the bases,” Coach Terry Hinzmann said. “Not to take anything from Red Oak, but there are some things we have to clean up going forward.”
The Tigers (5-11) actually led early, striking for a run in the first after Lexi Johnson singled and moved to third on a two-base error. She later scored on a groundout by her sister, Chloe Johnson. The Trojans left the bases loaded in the first, but they were able to strike for plenty in the second frame.
In all, 15 batters came to the plate and 10 runs scored in an inning that included one pitching change, six walks, four singles and a hit batter.
“It gave me a little more peace of mind to just go out and throw the pitches I want to throw,” Engler said.
Following the 10-run frame, it was pretty well elementary the rest of the way, as the Trojans tried to find a way to finish off a Red Oak bunch that fought hard to not go home early. Finally, Caroline Pellett delivered a two-out walk-off hit in the bottom of the sixth to advance Atlantic back to a regional final.
The Class 3A No. 10 Trojans will meet Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Creston on Monday evening. The Panthers beat No. 9 North Polk earlier in the evening, 4-3.
“They’re towards the top of the Hawkeye Ten,” Hinzmann said of Creston. “They were young to begin the season, so they have some experience behind them now. We’re expecting a dogfight.”
Atlantic beat Creston twice on July 2nd, taking 5-2 and 9-8 wins over their conference mates.
“It will be great for both of us,” Engler added. “I play with a lot of the girls in Creston. If they win, I’ll be happy for them and sad for myself. It’s a good situation to have with the Hawkeye Ten represented at state.”
Chloe Johnson led Red Oak with a hit, an RBI and a run scored. The hit proved to be the 200th of her career. Lexi Johnson, Jaydin Lindsay and Bella Glassel also hit safely on the night. Chloe Johnson, Kyndal Kells and Kaylee Philby were the only seniors on this year’s Tigers roster.
View complete video interviews with Atlantic’s Hinzmann and Engler below.