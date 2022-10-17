(Atlantic) – Atlantic used a dominant third set and an efficient night offensively to score a postseason win over Shenandoah and keep their season alive.
The Trojans (18-19) scored a 25-23, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19 win in a Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal Monday night at home.
"It was a tough game," said Atlantic Head Coach Michelle Blake. "It was a game that I knew coming in that (Shenandoah) Coach (Toni) Comstock was going to have her kids ready to go. It was a five-set match when we saw them here a few weeks ago, so I knew it wasn't going to be an easy one."
Atlantic led by as many as five points in the first set and survived a late push from the Fillies to take the opening set.
In the second set, the Trojans were shaky from the service line, committing seven errors before dropping the set.
"Sometimes we try too much," said Blake. "We talk about trying to make something out of nothing. Sometimes when we get nothing, we don't get a great a pass or we don't get a great set. We've got to just try to do something with it and keep the ball in play."
In the third set, Atlantic came out on fire, scoring 10 of the first 12 points and cruising to a 25-10 win.
"We just controlled what we could control, not playing outside of ourselves, staying true to ourselves and just play our game and what we've been doing all year," said Blake.
In the fourth set, the Trojans trailed by as many as four points at times and were down 19-17 before rattling off the final eight points to win the match.
"They really sucked their blocked into the middle a lot early, that was one thing we really talked about really early on," said Blake. "They brought their outsides and their right sides in. I think they were probably terrified of our two big middles because we burned them quite a bit from the middle the last time. Once we saw that, we started going out. We went to our outsides and went down the line and went to our right sides. That really fired us up and got us going."
Lexi Noelck paced three Trojans in double figures in kills with 12 winners. Noelck added 18 assists. Aubrey Guyer and Jada Jensen both racked up 10 kills, while Jensen added 16 assists in the win.
Up next for Atlantic is a regional semifinal Wednesday at Class 3A No. 1 Des Moines Christian.
You can watch a full interview with Blake below.
Shenandoah was led by nine kills from Ashlynn Hodges, while Peyton Athen handed out 13 assists. The Fillies end their season at 17-14 overall and lose one senior in Kate Lantz.