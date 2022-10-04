(Atlantic) -- Atlantic volleyball is riding high after their most successful weekend of the season.
The Trojans (16-19) went 4-1 at the Tri-Center Tournament, finishing it out with a win over Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Red Oak to claim the tournament championship.
“Clear back in August, we had Red Oak as our first conference match,” Coach Michelle Blake told KMA Sports. “Going into the tournament, we knew we were going to get another shot at them, and our girls were looking forward to taking them on and having a chance to avenge that earlier loss.”
It was hardly easy, but Atlantic nabbed a 19-21, 21-16, 17-15 win almost immediately after taking their only loss of the tournament – to Lawton-Bronson in three sets.
“After a loss, you never know where things can go,” Blake said. “They can go one way or the other, and we came out on the top side and really played well. It was an overall good day for us, and there’s nothing better than finishing off the day in a hard-fought battle with Red Oak to come out as tournament champions.”
This year’s Atlantic team is filled with seniors. Jada Jensen and Lexi Noelck control the 6-2 offense as setters, averaging 3.0 and 3.8 assists, respectively, while posting 2.2 and 1.8 kills on average. In addition, fellow seniors Abby Smith (1.5), Aubrey Guyer (1.5) and Chloe Mullenix (1.0) all average at least one kill per set, and Ava Rush tops the team with 2.9 digs per frame.
“We’re a very senior-heavy group,” Blake said. “I start seven seniors, and so it’s a blessing and a curse. It’s a blessing this year, but next year it will probably be a curse. We have a lot of experience, and we only replaced one spot from last year. Obviously, the lineup and rotation changed from last year, and we’ve got really comfortable in our roles.”
Keira Olson is the seventh senior that has started and played a role as a right side hitter while freshman Claire Schroeder and junior Abby Muller have also started at least five matches each.
“Our passing game has been our biggest improvement from last year,” Blake said. “We’re able to get in our offense a little better than we have in the past. We really have gotten comfortable and are looking forward to ramping things up these next two weeks.”
Atlantic has just two matches scheduled for the rest of the regular season and will play matches on the next two Thursdays. Coach Blake’s team will host Winterset this Thursday before a road trip to St. Albert next Thursday to finish out their Hawkeye Ten Conference slate.
“There’s still a few things in our serve receive and offensively and defensively that we’re working on so we’re ready to go on the 17th when we open regional play,” Blake said. “Winterset is a really solid team. They’ve had an up and down year this year like us, and we’re looking forward to that matchup. Not only because they’re a good team, but at the same time it’s our last home match. We’re hoping to have a strong showing in front of a good home crowd.
“We beat St. Albert in our home tournament at the beginning of September, but they’re on a roll right now and hitting their stride at the right time. We’re not going to be able to take them for granted. We want to finish out conference play and take care of business.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Blake below.