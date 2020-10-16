(Atlantic) -- Atlantic volleyball has had one of their best seasons in years and will look to continue it Monday when they host Clarinda in a Class 3A First Round contest on KMA-FM 99.1.
"They are definitely ready to get to the next step," Coach Michelle Blake said. "Everybody is back to 0-0 and a fresh start. The kids are playing with a lot of confidence right now."
The Trojans finished the regular season at 11-18 and 4-6 in the Hawkeye Ten. Their 11-win output was their most since 2017 while their four conference wins are more than they've had in a season since 2010. Blake attributes their progression to their quintet of seniors.
"They've just been huge," Blake said. "Most of them have been starting for me for three straight years now. They are what we have launched our program with. They're a super athletic and mentally tough group. They are also super coachable kids. They rise to the occasions and challenges I put forth to them. They have set goals and put their mind to it. One of their goals was to win multiple conference games, we did that."
Seniors Alyssa Derby has paced the Trojans' offense with 1.9 kills per set while sophomore Abby Smith has complemented Derby with 1.3 kills per set. While Derby and Smith get the kills, the offense has revolved around setter Haley Rasmussen, who has 365 assists at the clip of 4.4 per set.
"Everything has relied on our passing," Blake said. "The last several years our passing has not been where it needed to be. That's really been a focus."
Smith's presence, along with sophomore Aubrey Guyer's, has allowed the Trojans to transition smoothly when teams try to stifle Derby.
"We know a lot of teams are going to hone in on Alyssa Derby," Blake said. "Teams know we are going to go to her, that's what makes the supporting cast that much more important."
Caroline Pellet and Maycie Waters have also shined in Atlantic's offense.
"On any given night, somebody else can step up and I think that's what makes us dangerous," Blake said. "When we have more than just one person on, the possibilities are endless."
Atlantic will face Clarinda Monday night in a Class 3A First Round contest. Atlantic won their lone regular-season meeting in five sets on September 15th. The Trojans are hopeful they can use their home court to their advantage
"Being at home is huge," Blake said. "Thankfully the Atlantic community has been super supportive of us. I think that gives us an advantage in itself."
Blake is also hopeful her team can play better than they did in their first meeting, where they nearly blew a 2-0 lead before winning set five.
"We really didn't play well, we didn't play to our potential," she said. "We've talked about coming out and playing every point like it's our last because eventually, we are going to get to that point. We are going to come out, play hard and control the game."
Trevor Maeder will have the call of Clarinda/Atlantic Monday night on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Blake can be heard below.