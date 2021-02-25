(Glenwood) — For the first time in three tries this year, the Atlantic basketball took down Glenwood to advance to a substate final Monday night.
The Trojans (14-6) started fast, weathered a Glenwood run in the second and hit just enough free throws down the stretch to come away with the victory and move to within one win of their first state tournament appearance since 2017.
“I thought we played extremely hard all night,” said Atlantic Head Coach Jeff Ebling. “Some things didn’t necessarily go our way, but we stayed the course. I told them it was going to be a game of runs in a substate game. We took an early lead, they came back and it was back-and-forth there. I was proud that our guys made enough plays and hit just enough free throws to seal it.”
After Glenwood scored the first four points of the game, Atlantic went on a quick 12-2 run and would eventually lead 20-14 after one quarter. The second quarter went to the Rams, who scored the first 10 points of the frame and grabbed a 35-32 lead headed into the break.
Atlantic answered with a run of their own out of the locker room, scoring 11 of the first 14 points of the second half, highlighted by a steal and dunk from Skyler Handlos.
Glenwood briefly retook the lead at 49-48 in the fourth quarter, but Atlantic responded with a quick 8-0 run to jump in front and hit 12-of-16 free throws down in the final quarter to salt away the win.
Handlos led the Trojans with 22 points on the night and spent most of the night guarding Glenwood leading scorer Ryan Blum.
“Skyler’s come a long ways in the three years I’ve been here,” said Ebling. “From his sophomore year to now, not just his basketball but his leadership on and off the court. Ryan (Blum) is a great player. You don’t score 37 points in a game without being a great player. Some of the shots he hit were great.”
Grant Sturm finished with 13 points — including six free throws in the fourth quarter — and seven rebounds. Dayton Templeton was also in double figures with 10 points and six rebounds.
Atlantic advances to a Substate Final on Monday night against top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes (19-3) at a site to be determined.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Handlos, Sturm and Ebling in a video you can view below.
Glenwood got a monumental effort from Blum, who finished the night with 37 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Rams’ season ends at 20-3 and they lose Blum, Peyton Maxwell, Silas Bales, Ben Hughes and Zach Zielstra to graduation.