(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic cross country program hopes to turn another productive season into a solid postseason when they embark on Wednesday's state qualifying meet.
The Trojans come into the state qualifier after respectable showings at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet. The girls finished third in the team standings, while the boys collected a fifth-place finish.
The girls squad had three medalists -- Ava Rush (third), Claire Pellett (fourth) and Belle Berg (eighth).
"I thought we ran well one through seven," Coach Dan Vargason said. "Getting Ava Rush back towards the front is big. We closed the gap. If we want to qualify (for state), we have to do that. I was happy overall with our running."
The Trojans have made improvements from the start of the season -- all part of the plan.
"We've come a long way," Vargason said. "We knew we had a lot of talent coming back, but you still have to work hard and do the right thing. I think we've done that. We had some injuries in the middle of the season, but we've bounced back and handled adversity. We've pushed this group hard in training, and they've responded to it."
Rush and Pellett entered the year as the veteran leaders for the girls team. Rush has been ranked throughout the year in the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches, while Pellett is currently No. 20 in the Class 3A rankings.
The emergence of Berg and the improvements from Mariah Huffman, Katrina Williams, Faith Altman and Hailey Huffman have the Trojans in a prime spot for the postseason.
"If you want to go to Fort Dodge, you have to be strong one to seven," Vargason said. "With a one-two punch that goes top five every meet, you have to have other people in the mix. They want to run for each other this year. That makes a big difference."
Devon Fields, Alex Sonntag, Christian Thompson, Mason McFadden, Tyrel Williams, Talon LeJeuness and Luke Irlmeier were in the Trojans' lineup on Thursday. Atlantic's lineup consists of four juniors and three sophomores.
"We knew we would have a big core back from last season," Vargason said. "It's a solid core of guys. Obviously, we have some work to do."
The Trojans now prepare for Wednesday's Class 3A State Qualifying Meet in Glenwood. ADM, Clarke, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central, Perry, Saydel and Sergeant Bluff-Luton will also be in attendance.
"You have to run a near-flawless race," Coach Vargason said. "One through seven, we have to run really great. We're in a loaded district. We'll make sure we're sharp, well-rested and prepared."
Ryan Matheny (@ryanmatheny16) has reports from Wednesday's meet. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Vargason.