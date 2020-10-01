(Atlantic) -- Craig Alan Becker’s dream senior season continued last week with a pair of wins at Creston and Harlan.
“Both of those were a bit different in their course,” Becker told KMA Sports. “Creston is a lot more hilly than Harlan, but both were really enjoyable. The team did really well, and we all had really good nights.”
Becker’s two latest wins led to him earning the Week 5 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week. The Atlantic senior should hardly be surprised by his huge year to this point, considering all the work that went into his offseason.
“When quarantine started back in March, I was very fortunate because my mom is actually our head track coach,” he said. “I was still able to get a lot of workouts in and find some places to workout. I just really had to get creative with it and was able to find a way.”
Becker’s senior year kicked off with an impressive performance at Glenwood, when he broke his season goal in his first race of the year.
“The big time to get is sub 16:10, and that’s really changed since the beginning of the year,” Becker said. “I first kind of said 16:20, but I broke that in the first meet. There was a lot of excitement with that.”
With one big goal already broken and reset, Becker has his eyes on the state meet.
“I really want to get on that balcony,” he said. “Getting top 15 is really realistic, and that’s the big focus for me right now.”
Becker and Atlantic will be back in action tonight when they run at the Southeast Polk meet. Listen to the complete interview with Becker below.