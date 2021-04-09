(Atlantic) -- Atlantic's Craig Alan Becker had his choice of colleges. Ultimately his self-described unique recruiting process led him to extend his running career at Northern Iowa.
"It means a lot," Becker said about his commitment. "I'm really excited for this opportunity to grow whatever way I can."
Becker, a seventh-place finisher in the Class 3A State Cross Country Meet, has put together a stellar running career. He says he knew early in his prep career that he wanted to run in college.
"It really started coming into my mind as a sophomore," he said. "I knew with my work ethic I could go to a place where I could fit in."
COVID-19 made Becker's college recruitment difficult, or, as he coined it, unique.
"It started last year at the start of COVID," Becker said about his recruitment. "I had a lot of phone calls and ZOOMS. It progressively got into some in-person visits. I couldn't do an athletic visit, but I went to an academic visit at UNI. That sealed the deal for me."
UNI checked all the boxes for Becker.
"They just came off another indoor title, which is one of many they've had lately," Becker said. "I also liked the distance from home. It was close enough that I can come home when I want to, but it was not so close that it feels like it is in my backyard."
Becker has blossomed throughout his career. He hopes he can make similar strides in college.
"The biggest thing is trusting God with the process," he said. "I know I'm not going to go in there and be number one by any means. The biggest thing is to keep going with it and trust the process. I'm hoping I can be a big contributor in any way I can."
The UNI commit is in the early stages of his senior season at Atlantic. Becker currently owns the fourth-fastest 800-meter time in KMAland, which he accomplished on March 20th when he ran a 2:09.24 at the Central Indoor Meet.
"My training is a little bit different this year, but I think that will be an advantage for me," Becker said.
The complete interview with Becker can be heard below.