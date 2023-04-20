(Atlantic) -- After much consideration, Atlantic senior Brenden Casey has elected to pursue a college football career.
Casey will continue playing football at Morningside next year.
"I'm pumped," he said. "I've always talked about taking it to the next level. I'm glad I'm able to take it to this next level."
For Casey, the commitment comes after grappling with whether to play football or wrestle in college.
"When I was younger, I always wanted to play college football," he said. "As I went through high school, I wasn't so sure. My junior and senior years sealed the deal."
Casey cites the team camaraderie involved with playing football as a major factor in his decision.
"I love the brotherhood of 11 guys on the football field working together to impose their will on the other team," he said. "After wrestling season, I was tired of wrestling and wanted to continue football."
Morningside presented Casey with the opportunity to continue his career after meeting with special teams coordinator Taylor James.
"A few recruiters came to our school," he said. "Coach James came up. He wore all of his rings. It was awesome to see how many rings they've collected. I told him I was interested. They sounded interested, and I felt (Morningside) was my best opportunity."
Casey joins a Morningside program that has won three NAIA national titles in the last five years. Casey comes to Sioux City unaware of where he might play for the Mustangs.
"I was an offensive guy in high school," he said. "But I'm flexible. I've played all positions on the line. I'll fill in at whatever position they need me. I'm thinking defensive side with my size, but I'll fit in wherever they need me to."
Click below to hear the full interview with Casey.