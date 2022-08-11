(Atlantic) -- Atlantic graduate Drew Engler is eager to continue his running career at Simpson College.
Engler joined Upon Further Review on Thursday to discuss his decision.
"I'm excited," Engler said. "I know it's going to be different, but I'm excited to see how different it is."
The opportunity to run collegiately has always enticed Engler.
"Since my junior year, I wanted the opportunity to run for colleges," he said. "I didn't know if it was possible, but I did some research and sent out some recruiting forms. Simpson was my top choice."
Engler chose Simpson over Cornell College, Concordia, Coe and Buena Vista.
"All of the coaches were nice," Engler said. "But Simpson ended up being my best choice."
The Storm's academic and athletic programs appealed to Engler.
"Simpson stands out in their conference (American Rivers Conference)," Engler said. "But the biggest thing for me was they had the best program for my major, computer science. That's why I chose Simpson."
Engler also plans to run track at Simpson. His high school track career featured plenty of adversity -- COVID canceled his sophomore season and suffered an injury in his junior year.
"As track season ended, I realized I'd only had one-and-a-half years of experience," he said. "For college, I wanted to do everything I could to stay healthy and run the races I want to run."
Engler hopes to run distance races and possibly dabble with the steeplechase as he transitionsto college.
"I don't have too many expectations for myself as a freshman," he said. "But my main goal is to run 8K in under 30 minutes. In track, I'd love to get my 5K down under 16 minutes, but we'll see where things go."
Check out the full interview with Engler below.