(Atlantic) -- Atlantic senior Olivia Engler is in the midst of a dominant and powerful two-way season for the KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 1 Trojans (27-5, 16-1).
Last week, Engler – the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week – struck out 53 in 33 innings pitched, allowing just two earned runs, in the circle. At the plate, she hit four home runs among six hits and drove in 10.
“I was kind of worried about last week,” Engler said. “We had six games in the week, and I pitched five of them. I had shoulder problems in the preseason, so I was definitely kind of worried about that coming into the season. But, when you have good defense behind you, it’s really easy to throw the least amount of pitches possible, so that definitely helps.”
For the season, Engler’s 217 strikeouts ranks seventh in the state, and she’s been pitching to a 1.65 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP while walking just 32 batters in 144 innings. Predictably, that – and a standout offense that is hitting .352 – has led to loads of success.
“I think we’ve played really well,” she said. “We’re a very cohesive team and work really well together. We have a good sense of what our strengths and weaknesses are and how to complement each other.”
Engler possessed a lot of strengths on the softball field heading into her senior season. A power stroke was maybe not one of them. It has been this year, as she’s stroked 10 home runs, hearkening remembrances of Atlantic slugger Alexis Handel.
“(The power) just kind of came out of nowhere this year,” Engler said. “I’d only hit one home run prior to this year. Alexis is obviously a great player, but as far as hitting goes, we’re definitely very different. It’s just been a really good year, and I think it’s gone to show how hard I’ve worked, as well as how hard other people on the team have worked.”
The Trojans are currently riding a nine-game win streak as they take a breath and a break during the early portion of this week. Engler and her squad won’t be in action again until Thursday when they host Red Oak. A Friday home meeting with Lewis Central will close the season before a third matchup with Red Oak one week from today in the 3A regional opening round.
“There’s definitely some teams we haven’t seen before (in the region),” Engler added. “We went farther north this year, which I wasn’t expecting. It’s going to be kind of interesting to see how it all plays out. I have a really good feeling about this year, and I think as long as we take it one game at a time, we’ll do really well.”
Other first round matchups in the Atlantic/Red Oak region include OABCIG/Cherokee, Okoboji/Bishop Heelan Catholic and Unity Christian/MOC-Floyd Valley. Listen to the full interview with Engler from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.