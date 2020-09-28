(Atlantic) -- Another KMAland softball star made their college decision late last week.
Atlantic two-way standout Olivia Engler announced her commitment to Iowa Central Community College.
“It started in March,” Engler told KMA Sports. “Everything shut down, and I was just kind of bored and filling out recruitment forms on softball team’s websites. Iowa Central was one that responded.”
Iowa Central’s coaching staff stayed in touch with the Trojans senior during her junior summer and came to a couple of her games. And Engler was impressive all season, striking out 134 batters in 102 innings while posting a 14-2 record in the circle. She also hit .471/.513./588 with eight doubles among 32 hits and drove in a team-high 24 runs.
“After the softball season, I went on a visit and really liked the campus,” Engler added. “After a lot of consideration, I decided to go to Iowa Central. It just felt like the right decision for me.
Engler’s final decision came down to the Tritons and Indian Hills.
“They both have really good records and really good reputations,” Engler said. “I liked both of the coaches a lot. Both schools - like all schools - have their pros and cons, and I just thought that Iowa Central had more pros for me.”
The final decision is a milestone moment for Engler, who has spent a lot of time trying to perfect her craft.
“I’ve been wanting to play college softball all of my life,” she said. “It’s really cool to see that materialize. The hard work I put in with my travel team, my high school team and with my dad almost every day. It’s really cool to see that it’s all come to a point where I’m happy with it.”
