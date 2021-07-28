(Atlantic) -- Drastic improvements, constant perseverance, a stellar senior season and a state quarterfinal win for the ages were all key components in Atlantic's Olivia Engler being named the 2021 KMAland Pitcher of the Year.
The Iowa Central commit was the straw that stirred the drink for the Trojans in their first-ever state semifinal appearance.
"It was a culmination of the hard work my teammates and I put in," Engler said.
The work for Engler started last season after her team was upset by Creston in a Class 3A Regional Final.
"I think that was a huge motivator for everyone on the team," she said. "I pitched as much as possible and got in the weight room. I think everyone on the team did that, and it helped us improve a lot."
Engler parlayed her offseason gains into a 23-7 record, 1.53 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 187 innings
"I've always been strong in moving around my pitches and changing speeds," she said. "I think the added work helped with that a lot this year."
Engler's stellar senior outing exemplified the continued growth she made throughout her career, which concluded with a 60-16 record, 2.36 ERA and 593 strikeouts in 477 2/3 innings of action.
"I became more confident in how I pitch and in all my pitches," she said. "And that was because of all the work I put in during the offseason."
Atlantic cruised through regional action with dominant wins over Red Oak, Cherokee and MOC-Floyd Valley to qualify for state. In those games, the Trojans surrendered only two runs, and neither came off Engler. They returned to Fort Dodge with Engler's eight-strikeout, one-hit outing in the regional finals.
"We played well," she said. "Our defense was on fire. Every piece of the puzzle just came together during the end of the season."
While the regional-final performance was dominant for Engler, the game that followed that grabs the headline.
The Trojans opened the Class 3A State Tournament against Anamosa, who fielded a stellar pitcher of their own -- Emma Waters. Waters, who entered state ranked third in strikeouts, staged a classic with Engler. Both pitchers honed in on their craft but could not get an edge in a drama-filled, 11-inning game that went into the wee hours of the night and ended with a 10-9 Atlantic victory -- the first quarterfinal win in program history.
When the dust settled after 11 p.m. on that Monday night in Fort Dodge, Engler threw 181 pitches, struck out 14 batters and allowed four earned runs in the epic win, which featured many persevering moments for Engler and her team.
"That was the toughest game I've ever played," she said. "It was a lot of getting down and coming back. That shows how strong of a team we were."
While the thrilling quarterfinal win was their last, Engler was named a member of the 2021 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
Engler spearheaded a senior group that featured Kennedy Goergen, Lauren Nicholas, Alyssa Derby, Caroline Pellett and Madison Botos to two state tournament berths in the past four seasons.
"It's nice that I played with so many of my classmates and friends," she said. "It's cool to see how much we improved as the years went by."
As she heads to Iowa Central, Engler cherishes the moments, such as the late-night doozy in Fort Dodge and the growth she -- and her teammates -- made.
"Both times I went to state were fun experiences, and all the memories I made with my teammates," she said.
Engler is the first Atlantic pitcher to win this award and second from the Hawkeye Ten Conference, joining 2017 recipient Ashtyn Miller (Lewis Central). Click below to hear the full interview with Engler.
PREVIOUS KMALAND PITCHERS OF THE YEAR
2019: Sydni Huisman, Treynor
2018: Sydni Huisman, Treynor
2017: Ashtyn Miller, Lewis Central
2016: Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2015: Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2014: Rachel Smith, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
2013: Madison Keysor, Treynor