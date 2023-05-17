(Atlantic) -- Atlantic’s Clevi Johnson has been working years for the opportunity to play at the state tennis tournament. Next week, the Trojans senior gets that opportunity.
“I am really excited to continue on,” Johnson told KMA Sports. “Last year, I fell short. My teammate Ethan Sturm (made it to state), and I was really happy for him. But I really wanted to be there, and I’m really excited to be there this year.”
Johnson has made a steady climb from the No. 7 or 8 position as a sophomore up to the top of the Trojans lineup as a senior.
“I played when I was younger with the YMCA tennis program,” Johnson said. “I didn’t have my freshman year of tennis because of COVID, but my sophomore year I was the 8 or the 7. I always loved tennis. It’s really a big passion for me, and I’m really happy to make it (to state) this year.”
Johnson qualified last Monday, working his way through his district bracket before falling in the final to Kuemper Catholic’s Mason Reicks. The day was a microcosm of his career, as he steadily climbed through the bracket and battled through some early struggles.
“In the second round, my first set, the confidence wasn’t really that high,” Johnson said. “I had to take a break there to reset my mind. I took control of the match and got really offensive. When I had a shot, I took it.”
With the state tournament just days away for Johnson, he hopes to continue to have the same mindset.
“I’m trying to work on my second serves,” he said. “At the state level, there is no tapping it over anymore. The volleys over my head, I have to work on that and finishing at the net. I’m working on my good forehand stroke, too.”
The Class 1A state tournament is slated for next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Black Hawk Tennis Club in Waterloo.
Listen to much more with Johnson in the audio file provided below.