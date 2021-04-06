(Atlantic) -- Atlantic’s four-time state cross country qualifier and two-time state track medalist Taylor McCreedy will take her talents to Iowa Central.
McCreedy’s recruiting story is a bit different from many others, though, as she dealt with injury and the disappointment that came with it.
“After I got injured, colleges started shutting the door,” McCreedy told KMA Sports, “but Iowa Central started talking to me. It was a huge relief, because it’s not really an easy mental thing to go through when you’re talking to all of these colleges and then most shut the door on you.”
The relationships McCreedy forged with the Triton coaching staff proved to be vital in her choice.
“They’d been nothing but encouraging,” she said. “Even when I had a double stress fracture this summer they were still there. They thought I could come out of this stronger than ever before.”
While McCreedy’s exploits in cross country will certainly lend itself to a fine career at Iowa Central, she’s also excited to try out a new event in track.
“They want me to try the steeplechase,” she said. “I have done it once or twice at the Junior Olympics, and I fell in love with the race. I’m super excited to be able to do that in college.”
McCreedy, who is thrilled for an opportunity to get back to the state track meet before she heads to Fort Dodge, says the relationships and the prestige of the Iowa Central program really stood out.
“They’re a national champion type team,” she said. “That was definitely part of it. I love their academics. Their team culture (is great), and I mentioned the coaches are absolutely amazing. I just really enjoy and like the college.”
Listen to much more with McCreedy on her college decision from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review below.