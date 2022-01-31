(Atlantic) -- Atlantic multi-sport athlete Garrett McLaren is all set to play golf at the next level with Clarke University in Dubuque.
“During football season, I decided I wanted to play golf at the next level,” McLaren told KMA Sports. “I went online and found a bunch of schools in Iowa and the Midwest, and I filled out the recruiting forms. Clarke was one of the first to get back to me.”
McLaren says he had a chance to chat with head coach Adam Hocking and took a visit to the Dubuque campus.
“They were all super nice to me,” McLaren said. “They made me feel at home, and that made it pretty easy. Their home golf course is super nice. I’m going to have a lot of opportunities to better my game there, and I love the city.”
Making the decision for Clarke came after making the decision for golf. McLaren says that decision came after an injury in football that crystallized things a bit.
“The injury doesn’t allow me to (play football) anymore,” McLaren said. “That’s when I really pushed forward on the golf thing. It was pretty tough, especially because I like football so much. Golf has really grown on me in the past few years, and that was ultimately an easy decision after the injury.”
With McLaren’s future certain, the Atlantic senior says he has some major goals for his final spring as a Trojan.
“As soon as I got knocked out at districts last year, the very next day I made my goals for my senior year,” he said. “My main goal is to qualify for state as an individual or as a team. That would be huge for me in my confidence and that last step to where I want to be before I go to college.
“I want to win at least one 18-hole golf tournament. That’s something I haven’t done yet, but hopefully it’s coming. And I want to be conference champion as a team.”
