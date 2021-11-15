(Atlantic) -- While three KMAland teams vie for state championships in Cedar Falls this week, the quarterback of a former championship squad will be honored.
Atlantic's Bret Meyer was among the five members selected for the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Hall of Fame for their 2021 class.
On Monday, Meyer joined Upon Further Review for a stroll down memory lane.
"It means a lot," he said. "It came out of nowhere. I was surprised. It's really just a reflection of the teammates I had. I almost look at it as a team award."
Meyer finished his career with over 4,000 passing yards, 1,000 rushing yards and led the Trojans to a state title in 2002.
"It's crazy to think that it's been almost 20 years," he said. "It brings back a lot of memories, and it's great to look back on them."
Meyer says the groundwork for success came in the years before.
"Talent-wise, we probably had equally as good of teams," Meyer said. "In 2000, we had Blake Larsen, the number one offensive lineman in the country. We had a running back, Michael Petersen, who was just a freak athlete and a number of really good skill position players."
The Trojans posted a 5-4 record in 2000 and followed with a 7-2 campaign in 2001. However, a loss to Harlan in the regular-season finale kept them out of the playoffs.
"I had a terrible game," Meyer said. "I threw like five interceptions. I think that team was good enough to win a state championship. We just learned from those two years and put everything together in 2002."
The Trojans had little trouble in the regular season posting a 9-0 record with a 24-21 win over Harlan in the final week.
They opened the postseason with a 46-0 shellacking of Chariton, followed by a nail-biting 15-14 win over Pella to advance to the UNI-Dome. They were barely tested in Cedar Falls, beating LeMars 35-7 in the semis and blanking Mount Vernon 27-0 in the Class 3A title game.
"The mindset was that there was no reason we should lose a game," Meyer said. "We approached it knowing that we deserved to feel that way. We stayed healthy, and things bounced our way. That's what it takes to have an undefeated season."
The shutout on the grandest stage was the fifth for the Trojans in 2002.
"We knew if we kicked a field goal, we might win the game," Meyer said. "Our defense played well every game."
While the defense made life tough on opposing offenses, Meyer led Atlantic's offense to 34.3 points per game. According to his Iowa State bio, he tossed for 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. His remarkable year earned him many accolades, including an all-state choice by the Iowa Newspaper Association and the all-class MVP in the state finals.
"We had good schemes and coaches that knew what we were doing," he said. "We had good depth. That's not something you saw at the 3A level, and that helped. We also had a lot of elite talent and put it all together."
Meyer then went on to play at Iowa State, where he became the school's career record holder for passing touchdowns (50) and yards (9,499) before current signal-caller Brock Purdy broke those records.
"College was an unbelievable experience," he said. "I'm still extremely close to a dozen or so of my teammates, and I kept up with my coaches. Having that experience was something I'm very thankful for."
The upcoming induction is extra special for Meyer because his college coach -- Dan McCarney -- is also going into the IHSAA Hall of Fame.
Check out the full interview with Meyer below.