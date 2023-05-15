(Atlantic) -- Atlantic’s multi-sport star Jada Jensen will continue her basketball career at the next level with Simpson College.
Jensen, who has been a standout in volleyball, basketball, soccer and softball during her time at Atlantic, had a chance to play multiple sports in college before deciding on hoops.
“I knew I wanted to play collegiate sports, but I didn’t know what sport,” Jensen said of making her decision. “Simpson and Central offered me to play both, but I ended up choosing basketball. My senior year, I just totally fell in love with it, and I couldn’t stand not playing basketball again.”
With basketball the choice, Jensen found plenty of connections within the Simpson program.
“Simpson really stuck out,” she said. “The campus, the coaching staff and the overall team atmosphere. Being a family and competing as one. It really stuck out, and it made them an easy choice. Their coaches and (players) were so persistent in their recruiting.”
Jensen first became interested in Simpson when they were recruiting her former teammate Haley Rasmussen, who just finished her sophomore season with the Storm.
“Ever since then they’ve been consistently reaching out,” Jensen said. “Since Haley did end up going there, I already have the connection there. Not just to the coaches, but to the whole entire team, as well.”
Jensen had another strong year as a senior, finishing with 10.7 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 rebounds per game. The lengthy Jensen presents a tough matchup on the perimeter as a guard, and Simpson hopes that can continue at the next level.
“They play a faster pace style of basketball, which is obviously going to be different from any high school team,” she said. “It’s another step up, and they’re excited for my height and versatility as a taller guard. They’re thinking I’ll fill that point guard role and be a solid point guard.”
Simpson went 16-11 overall and 10-6 in the American Rivers Conference this past season and were an NCAA Tournament qualifier the year before. Jensen would love to contribute to the next team, although she is currently in rehabilitation from a torn ACL.
“My main focus right now is getting recovered and coming out of this stronger,” Jensen said. “I’m ready to step in whenever. As soon as I’m healthy, I’m going to be grinding away in the gym.”
Listen to much more with Jensen on her college decision below.