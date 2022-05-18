(Atlantic) -- Atlantic kicker Lane Nelson has committed to join NAIA powerhouse Morningside.
"It's super cool," Nelson said. "It shows that somebody noticed the work I put in."
Nelson drilled 16 of his 19 extra-point attempts last year and went 3-for-6 on field goals. His kicking success led to college opportunities.
"I fell in love with kicking," Nelson said. "I had a couple of colleges look at me. Morningside asked me to come up for a visit. I didn't go at first because I didn't think I wanted to go, but I went and fell in love with it."
His change of heart ultimately led to a commitment.
"The coach that recruited me was a teammate of my football coach (Joe Brummer)," Nelson said. "He sold it (Morningside) to me."
Nelson committed to Morningside over interest from several other unnamed schools.
"The other school I went to, I just didn't feel it was for me," he said. "I felt like Morningside was where I was meant to be."
Nelson joins a Morningside program that has dominated the NAIA scene with three titles in the last four years.
"I'm looking forward to being part of that team and maybe getting a ring," he said.
Morningside typically has two kickers on their traveling roster. Nelson hopes he is one of them, but he must first transition to the changes of kicking at the college level.
"In high school, you can use a block," he said. "You have to kick off the ground at the college level. So I've worked on kicking off the ground because it's a big change. I've tried to figure out that part. I want to be one of those top two kickers. If I don't, then a redshirt could be a possibility."
Nelson is the fifth KMAlander 2022 graduate to commit to the Mustangs, joining Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg, Riverside's Austin Kremkoski, Glenwood's Austin Patton and IKM-Manning's Amos Rasmussen.
Find the full interview with Nelson below.