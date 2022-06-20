(Atlantic) -- Former Atlantic track and field standout Gannon O’Hara is excited to continue running and jumping at Hawkeye Community College.
“I have some good friends up there right now,” O’Hara told KMA Sports. “They told me they completely love it.”
O’Hara, who ran with Atlantic’s 4x400 meter relay state qualifier this season, will join a Hawkeye program that also had Atlantic alums Chase Mullenix and Zane Vance on its roster in 2022.
“Hawkeye’s head coach is an amazing guy,” O’Hara added. “Hawkeye also offers the program (civil engineering) I’ve been looking for.”
O’Hara’s senior season included plenty of sprints and jumps, as he scored in the 200 and long jump at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet in May. He also ran for the Hawkeye Ten runner-up in the 4x400 and was one of the legs on the distance medley.
“I’ve been thinking about (running in college) since my freshman year,” O’Hara said. “After my freshman season, I fell in love with the sport. I thought it could be something I wanted to do past high school.”
O’Hara will do just that at the Waterloo school.
“At first, (I wasn’t really looking to run in college),” he added. “We kind of looked at Iowa or Iowa State just to go to school. Then, lo and behold, I got a few coaches talking to me, and I kind of decided that’s what I wanted to do.”
Listen to much more with O’Hara from Monday’s Upon Further Review below.