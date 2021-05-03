(Atlantic) -- Atlantic standout infielder Caroline Pellettt is set to continue her softball career at the next level with Simpson.
“I had been kind of looking and thinking about college all summer long,” Pellett told KMA Sports, “but I didn’t visit Simpson until the fall. I just really had a great visit, and it was just a lot of fun. The team, the coach and everyone was so welcoming, and it was just a great environment.”
Pellett had a strong junior summer, posting a .383/.406/.450 batting line with 13 RBI and 15 runs scored during a shortened season.
“The campus is just beautiful,” she continued. “I talked individually with head coach Brent Matthias and their infield coach. They just kind of explained their program to me, and some of the things they hit on really aligned with where I wanted to be. I felt like it was a great program to step into.”
For instance, Pellett says their focus on good people and good students really stood out to her.
“They talked about wanting leaders on and off the field,” she said. “In the classroom and in life and wanting to be a big family.”
Pellett’s ultimate choice came down to a “normal college experience” at Iowa State and getting a chance to play softball at Simpson.
“I really wasn’t sure at first,” Pellett said. “I decided that going from playing multiple sports to nothing kind of would have been too much of a change for me. Softball is my favorite. I love the game and everything about it, and I decided that was what I wanted to do. It’s a good way to stay active, be part of a team and create those immediate friendships.”
