(Fort Dodge) — The team well known for their rallies this week had one final try come up short on Friday.
Atlantic’s most successful softball team in school history lost their Class 3A 3rd place meeting with Williamsburg, 3-0, finishing the year with more wins (34) and with a higher finish (4th) than any before it.
“You’ve got to start with the seven seniors we have,” Coach Terry Hinzmann said. “They came here as eighth graders, and they wanted to get themselves back here. They accomplished that goal.”
The class of Madison Botos, Alyssa Derby, Olivia Engler, Chloe Gardner, Kennedy Goergen, Lauren Nicholas and Caroline Pellett donned the Atlantic uniform for the final time on Friday.
While their careers are finished, the legacy they leave behind will last for years and years.
“I don’t think (today’s loss) will be the defining moment,” Hinzmann said. “I think we can choose a couple dozen things. This one stings right now, but a week from now, a month from now, at these girls’ 10-year reunion, they’ll talk about the Anamosa game, the Harlan game, back-to-back conference championships, fighting their way through COVID. I can’t possibly be more proud of this group.”
In Friday’s game, Atlantic struggled to time up Williamsburg pitcher Jayden Kennebeck, who went 6+ innings before giving way to ace Peyton Driscoll with two on and nobody out in the seventh.
Kennebeck forced the Trojans into 13 groundouts over the first six innings, rarely budging while working quick and efficient innings. Atlantic had one reach in four of the first five innings, but the senior hurler had 1-2-3 frames in the first and sixth.
Meanwhile, Atlantic’s Engler worked out of multiple jams throughout the game, stranding nine runners. However, the Raiders (33-11) found a pair in the third on a two-run single by Carly Cunningham and one in the fifth on an RBI knock from Charlotte Wetjen.
Engler struck out just four, but she worked around runners in each inning. She left one in the first, second and fifth and two each in the third, fourth and sixth frames. Despite the defeat, Engler was able to reflect on the year with positive memories.
“We were the team that persevered the hardest,” Engler said. “I think a lot of us have gone through a lot as far as softball and as far as our school year went. I was really glad to be a part of a team that persevered so hard.”
The Trojans showed that perseverance one final time in the seventh. Engler singled ahead of an infield hit by Georgen. After an out, Nicholas was hit by a pitch to load the bases and suddenly it felt like Monday all over again.
Rather than a game-tying or go-ahead rally, though, Driscoll got the final two hitters to end the game and the season.
“We battled back again today,” Hinzmann said. “The last thing I told them before we left the field was I would expect nothing less of them. They found a way to get themselves on, and they found a way to scrap.
“It’s been a fun season full of ups and downs. More ups than downs.”
View complete interviews with Coach Hinzmann and Engler below.