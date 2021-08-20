(Atlantic) -- Atlantic graduate Haley Rasmussen chose basketball over track and Simpson over a handful of other schools for her college career.
Rasmussen, a standout basketball player and sprinter, recently spoke with KMA Sports about her decision.
"It means a lot," she said about her college decision. "All my hard work is paying off."
Rasmussen says she originally planned to run track in college.
"I always thought I would run track," she said. "Missing one track season got me playing more basketball. That's when my mind kinda flipped."
She hasn't completely ruled out running track at Simpson but says her focus is on the hardwood.
"I had some coaches reach out to me about track, but others were doing so about basketball, so I put my focus on basketball," she said. "It was a tough decision, but I decided to play at Simpson."
Rasmussen chose Simpson over interest from Northwestern and Wartburg.
"It was a tough decision," she said. "But the major factor was the location. That's why I chose Simpson."
The Storm's success helped, too. Simpson posted a 12-0 record, led by Creston graduate Jenna Taylor.
"That (their success) was one of the biggest factors," Rasmussen said. "I love their culture and success. My biggest goal is to learn from those experienced players because that's how I am going to improve myself."
The Simpson pledge dropped 21 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Rasmussen hopes to build off her strengths at the collegiate level.
"I can always get better," she said. "Fitting in with their culture and how they play is how I'm going to improve myself and impact the team. I haven't thought about specific goals. I want to continue to improve and learn from experienced players. They have a successful program, and I want to be a part of that."
Julia Wagoner (Abraham Lincoln) and Zadie Hatfield (Murray) currently play for Coach Brian Niemuth.
Click below to hear the full interview with Rasmussen.