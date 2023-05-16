(Atlantic) -- Atlantic junior Colton Rasmussen will participate in three events at this week's Class 3A State Track & Field Championships.
"It feels good," Rasmussen said. "All the hard work I've put in has come together."
Individually, Rasmussen qualified in the high jump and long jump. He also helped Atlantic's shuttle hurdle relay team punch a ticket to the Blue Oval.
"I'm feeling good about where I'm at," Rasmussen said. "In the high jump, I'm where I want to be. I just started in the long jump. I'm hoping to do well in that. And I think the shuttle hurdle can surprise people."
Rasmussen won the high jump at last week's district meet in Carroll with a leap of 6-02. This trip to Des Moines marks his second consecutive in that event.
"I changed my steps the day before," he said. "Everything felt right, and I was able to jump well."
He also helped the Trojans automatically qualify in the shuttle hurdle relay. Atlantic won a district title with the quartet of Rasmussen, Jackson McLaren, Alex Keiser and Easton O'Brien in 1:04.34.
"It's the amount of time and effort we put into hurdles," Rasmussen said. "We get better every day. The chemistry between us four is really good. We love running with each other."
Rasmussen's qualification in the long jump was a bit more dramatic. Thursday's jumps were just the second time he's done that event in his career. He finished fifth at districts and was one of six state qualifiers from that district.
"I didn't know what I could do, but I felt pretty good about that," Rasmussen said. "I was just hoping and waiting. I didn't think I would get in. A friend called me and told me I got in. I was surprised."
Rasmussen now hopes to make some noise at Drake Stadium this weekend.
"I want to make finals for the shuttle hurdle," he said. "That would be something. I could do pretty well in the high jump. Long jump, I don't know what the best I can do is. I'm going to go out there and see what I can do."
Rasmussen will run in the shuttle hurdle relay on Thursday afternoon, jump in the long jump Thursday afternoon and do the high jump Friday afternoon. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from state.
Click below to hear the full interview with Rasmussen.