(Des Moines) -- The Drake Relays flag that long eluded Gratt Reed came to the Atlantic graduate on Saturday as part of Iowa's victorious shuttle hurdle quartet.
"I've been working for a Drake Relay flag for a long time," he said. "I was never able to get it done in high school. It means a lot to come out here and show that the hard work pays off. It means a lot to me."
Reed partnered with Grant Conway, Josh Braverman and Kalil Johnson to win the event in 56.74, one second ahead of runner-up Illinois.
"It was a great race," he said. "Our guys were super excited to run this race. We have a great group, so we were excited to put this event together."
The shuttle hurdle is not a mainstay at the collegiate level, but Reed and his teammates welcomed the challenge on Saturday.
"This is one of the only meets where we run the shuttle hurdle," he said. "We don't think of it as a challenge but a great opportunity to learn and compete."
Reed also ran on the Hawkeyes' runner-up 4x100 squad and finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (14.14). His performance in the 4x100 helped Iowa capture the Drake Relays Cup for the third time in program history.
"I've been surrounded by great people since I got to Iowa," he said. "Without them, I don't think I would be where I am right now."
Former Glenwood star Janette Schraft returned to a site that produced many fond memories for her in high school to help Iowa State finish 10th in the distance medley.
"It has been a lot of fun," she said. "We came out here to get a good training weekend with Big 12's coming up. I haven't been much of an 800 runner in college, so I just tried to have fun doing something I don't normally do."
Schraft was a swiss-army knife during her high school days, running anything from the 400 hurdles to 3000. She has continued that versatility in college.
"Iowa State is a distance-heavy school," she said. "I went up in distance which I expected. So, coming out here and focusing on these events has been good for me."
Schraft's transition to college has been a challenge, but she has embraced it much like she did in her prep career.
"Everything I thought I knew about running has been flipped on its head," she said. "I was a big fish in a little pond, but the Big 12 has caused me to grow."
Taylor McCreedy, an Atlantic graduate and former Hawkeye Ten adversary of Schraft, helped Iowa Central place 10th in the distance medley.
"We came out here and ran the best we could," she said. "Being back at the Blue Oval is amazing. To live out my dream of running here in college is an amazing experience. I've taken it in as much as I can."
McCreedy has been satisfied with her first year at Iowa Central.
"I've beat my times from high school and broke through the walls I wasn't able to break through in high school," she said. "And my teammates are amazing. It's been something new and challenging, but it's also a lot of fun."
Like McCreedy, Underwood graduate Lauren Brown is in her first year of running track in college.
The former multi-sport star originally committed to Central to play volleyball but was persuaded to join the track program this year.
"The sprint coach asked about me and asked if I could run this year," she said. "I missed track, so it has been good."
Brown contributed to Central's distance medley relay that finished eighth.
"I was just excited to be here," she said. "It felt pretty good. I just wanted to go out fast."
Fellow Central runner Noah Jorgenson contributed to the men's distance medley as the Sidney alum helped the Dutch finish ninth.
Atlantic's Chase Mullenix (Hawkeye Community College) and AHSTW's Gage Clay (Iowa State) also helped their respective teams on Saturday. Mullenix was a part of a distance medley squad that finished 11th, while Clay contributed to Iowa State's runner-up team in the sprint medley.
Find the full results from Saturday's meet here.