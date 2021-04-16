(Atlantic) -- Atlantic tight end Garrett Reynolds is all set to take his size and athleticism to the next level at St. Ambrose.
“I’m not quite sure how they found me,” Reynolds told KMA Sports. “They were letting me know things – even though things were tough – that they were still looking at me. Not many people were talking during that time, but they just kept talking to me throughout.”
The 6-foot-6 Reynolds is excited with the opportunity to take his skills to the Davenport school.
“They’re a small school,” he said. “I didn’t want to go anywhere big. I’m more of a small class type of guy. They have an indoor facility and can practice all the time – rain or snow. Their education program is fantastic.”
Reynolds says he has hopes of studying engineering in college and feels like St. Ambrose fits perfectly.
“They’re right there in the Quad Cities,” he said. “John Deere worldwide headquarters is there, so that’s going to be a fantastic opportunity for me.”
On the field, Reynolds says he feels plenty comfortable with how they are planning to use him.
“They do a lot of stuff like (Atlantic) did,” Reynolds said. “They put me in the backfield and move me around. Kind of a fullback but also putting me outside and getting me the ball. It’s going to be an offense with stuff that I’m kind of used to doing. It’s stuff I’m comfortable with and should be able to fit in well.”
