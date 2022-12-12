(Atlantic) -- Atlantic senior thrower Abbi Richter signed with Southwestern Community College in Creston last week.
“I think it started last year,” Richter told KMA Sports. “I knew that I wanted to play a sport in college, and when I started track in 8th grade I thought it would be a good start.”
Richter says she found Southwestern to be a good spot for her due to its proximity to and similarities with Atlantic.
“The people were super welcoming,” she said. “I have a few friends down there, and if I ever needed anything I knew I could go and ask them.”
According to the press release from Southwestern, Spartans head coach Scott Vicker found Richter’s passion for throwing to be enticing.
“My coaches always helped (bring that passion out),” Richter said. “They’re always putting the time in with me and getting me ready to go. I feel pretty good (about throwing in college). I feel like I can make a big impact, but first I need to focus on my technique and just try to get better every day.”
Listen to the full interview from Monday’s UFR with Richter below.