(Atlantic) -- Atlantic dual-sporter Ava Rush is coming off a stellar start to her junior volleyball campaign, which earned her Jim Hughes Real Estate Female Athlete of the Week honors for Week 1.
Rush -- a standout cross country runner for the Trojans -- shined on the volleyball floor last week while helping guide her team to a 6-0 start.
"It was such a fun week," Rush said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "I'm just really excited to get the season going."
Rush shined at the libero position with a state-high 112 digs last week while her team claimed wins over Des Moines Roosevelt, Riverside (twice), East Mills, Thomas Jefferson and AHSTW. The Trojans also claimed the team title at the AHSTW Tournament.
Her defensive success comes after tallying only one dig all of last season.
"It's a lot of fun," Rush said about the libero position. "Digging off our strong hitters every day at practice helps a lot. I try to focus on not letting any balls touch the floor. I have to go for everything. Even if that means diving."
Rush is part of a talented junior class that features six starters: Abby Smith, Chloe Mullenix, Lexi Noelck, Aubrey Guyer and Jada Jensen.
"We are all such good friends and have great chemistry," Rush said. "We've been playing with each other for a long time, so it's fun."
The Trojans return to action on Thursday at the ADM Tournament against Norwalk, ADM, Nevada and Gilbert before hosting a tournament on Saturday with contests against Knoxville, Treynor and St. Albert. The strong start to the season has Rush, and her teammates, feeling confident about the rest of the year.
"I think we are capable of anything we put our minds to," she said. "We can go a long way if we play together, have fun and work hard together."
When Rush isn't busy scooping up potential kills, you can find her on the cross country scene, where she has been a contributor for Coach Dan Vargason's squad.
"I feel like this year has gone a lot better than my previous years," Rush said about her cross country season. "I spent a lot of time in the offseason trying to get where I want to be."
Running and volleyball are staples in Rush's life, so it seems like an easy choice to do both.
"I felt like I couldn't give one of them up," she said. "My love and passion for both sports made me want to do them."
Rush notes volleyball as her primary sport this year after designating cross country as her primary last season.
"I felt being with the team and digging off our hitters was probably a smarter decision," she said. "I can always run, but I have to communicate with our coaches a lot to make sure we are on the same page."
