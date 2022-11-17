(Atlantic) -- Atlantic's versatile and gifted Ava Rush is far from done with her running career. She's preparing to leap to the Division I level at the University of Iowa.
"It means the world to me," Rush said. "This has been a dream for as long as I can remember. Knowing my work is paying off is a dream come true."
Rush has been a cross country standout for the Trojans while also shining in track at the mid-distance events.
"Coming into high school, I didn't know where I would stand against everybody," Rush said. "Once I found success, I thought this (running in college) could be an option, but I knew it would take a lot of hard work and dedication."
Rush's hard work and dedication paved the way for the opportunity at Iowa.
"My sister went to Iowa," she said. "I knew that's where I wanted to be. I had set the goal of going to Iowa. Getting to run at my dream college is the best thing in the world. I knew they were a good fit for me."
Rush says she instantly clicked with Iowa's coaching staff and roster.
"I really liked their passion," Rush said. "And the girls are the best. They were really motivated. It was so cool."
The leap from high school to Division I isn't easy but Rush is ready.
"I know I have to have a positive mindset," she said. "I have to work hard."
Rush hopes to display the same versatility she has during her prep career when she gets to college.
"They want to utilize me as a 400 or 800 runner," Rush said. "They may throw me in a cross country race for training purposes, but they want to get my speed going for the mid-distance side. I want to be the best I can possibly be. I also want to gain another family up there. Hopefully, I'll have a great time."
Hear much more with Rush below.