(Des Moines) -- Atlantic’s Aiden Smith captured the 90-pound championship in the 7th-8th grade division on Friday at the AAU Kids State Championships.
Smith finished the run through his bracket with a 9-3 decision over Jayden Ripken of IAWC. The 8th grader wrestles for Sebolt Wrestling Academy but is a student at Atlantic.
Other finalists of note are Clarinda Elite’s Bryson Harris and Corbin Reisz of The Best Wrestler, who both finished as a state runner-up. Harris was second at 215 in 7th-8th grade while Reisz was the runner-up at 105.
AHSTW’s Henry Lund was third at 260 in 7th-8th grade while Jayden Dickerson of Shenandoah had a strong fourth place finish at 152 in 7th-8th grade. The tournament continues Saturday through Sunday.
Check out all KMAland medalists from Friday’s action below:
1. Aiden Smith, Sebolt Wrestling Academy (7th-8th Grade 90)
2. Bryson Harris, Clarinda Elite (7th-8th Grade 215)
2. Corbin Reisz, The Best Wrestler (7th-8th Grade 105)
3. Henry Lund, AHSTW Mighty Vikes (7th-8th Grade 260)
4. Jayden Dickerson, Shenandoah (7th-8th Grade 152)
6. Dominick Polsley, Clarinda Elite (7th-8th Grade 160)
7. Lucas Bose Jr., Underwood Eagles (7th-8th Grade 110)
8. Davis Bramman, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (7th-8th Grade 95)
8. Kaleb Kuhl, Lo-Ma Youth Wrestling Club (7th-8th Grade 85)
8. Scott Reed Jr., Glenwood Wrestling Club (7th-8th Grade 145)
If any KMAland wrestlers were missed please email dmartin@kmamail.com with information.