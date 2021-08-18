(Atlantic) -- Grant Sturm is no stranger to being a multi-sport athlete. He will continue to do so at Simpson as a member of the football and baseball programs.
"I never really knew which sport I wanted to do," Sturm said. "So I decided to do both."
While the final decision to do both, it wasn't always the plan.
"After I got my concussion, I thought about calling it quits with football," Sturm said. "After I recovered, I felt that I still wanted to play football."
Sturm says both programs were supportive of his decision to double-up.
"When it's football season, I'm strictly doing football," he said. "When baseball starts up, I'll focus on baseball. They made it pretty easy for me. I'll strictly focus on whichever season is in sport."
The programs, athletically and academically, at Simpson appealed to Sturm.
"I really liked the proximity to Des Moines with my sports administration major," he said. "I just liked the coaching staff. Honestly, it felt like home."
Sturm hit .321/.441/.393 in 84 at-bats last season. He expects to play either second base or shortstop for the Storm.
On the gridiron, Sturm projects to the secondary, where he snagged six interceptions in 2020.
"I have quick feet and hands," he said. "I can react to the receiver quickly and make a play on the ball."
With his college career looming, Sturm says he's focused on adding strength.
"There's always room for improvement. I'm not the biggest, but I can keep getting stronger and faster."
Sturm hasn't much thought about goals for his baseball career and likely won't until the spring. However, he says making an impact on the football field is his current goal.
"I want to make the travel bus," he said. "We have a lot of upperclassmen, but I want to try to get on special teams."
Click below to hear the full interview with Sturm.