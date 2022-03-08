Auburn Boys Baskebtall.jpg
Photo: Matt McMaster

(Lincoln) -- The Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood boys both advanced to the Class C1 semifinals with wins on Tuesday afternoon.

Auburn 34 Omaha Concordia 29 

Marcus Hudson scored nine points and iced another Auburn-like win at the free throw line to advance the three-time state champs to the Class C1 state semifinals.

Ryan Binder added nine points, Skyler Roybal had eight and Maverick Binder pitched in six for the Bulldogs (23-3) in the win. Auburn will play Fort Calhoun on Thursday in a C1 semifinal.

Check out video interviews with Coach Jim Weeks and Hudson below.

Ashland-Greenwood 55 Ogallala 38

Cale Jacobsen scored 21 points to lead Ashland-Greenwood in the victory. Evan Shepard pitched in 12 and Brooks Kissinger finished with 10. Cougar Konzem also had nine points for the Jays (25-1).

Check out video interviews with Coach Jake Mohs and Jacobsen below.

