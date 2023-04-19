(Auburn) -- Auburn baseball's up-and-down season is on a high note right now.
Auburn (6-5) started the year 2-0 for the first time ever, lost five in a row to Ralston, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Platte Valley and Raymond Central but are now on a four-game win streak after wins over Falls City (twice), Lincoln Lutheran and Omaha Benson.
"Our boys have figured out that we can't just show up every day and beat teams," Auburn head coach Tommy Grafton said. "The boys are hitting their stride on how good we can be."
Grafton feels his team has corrected some of their early mistakes.
"We weren't making the easy plays," he said. "We were making things hard on ourselves. We finally told them to make the plays they should make and have fun doing it. When we're having fun, we can be really good. We have a great mix of young guys and older guys. They realize we can be really good. After the loss against Raymond Central, they came together, and that's where the leadership changed."
Grafton points to Trevon Shaw, Rylan Boellstorf, Austin Lavigne and Braden Gerdes as leaders.
Offensively, the Bulldogs are on a tear. Auburn has produced 47 runs in their four-game streak.
"We found some things that got our approach to change," Grafton said. "High school kids want to hit home runs, but when you put the ball in play, it puts pressure on the defense. They've started to put the ball in play and make teams field tough balls. That's where we've excelled."
Freshman Jackson Warner has been a pleasant surprise for the Bulldogs' pitching rotation.
"We've got a mixture of different styles," Grafton said. "That's been really good. The mentality has changed. We just put the ball over the plate and let our defense play because we have a good defense. The guys know what they can and can't do."
Nebraska's recent shift from two classes to three has the Bulldogs optimistic they can make some noise in the postseason.
"We're focusing on finishing strong," Grafton said. "We want to play clean baseball. Our ultimate goal is to host districts. That would be huge for us. We just need to keep playing baseball the way I know we can. If we can play clean and keep hitting the ball, everything we want to do will be there in the end."
Auburn returns to action Thursday against Platteview. Check out the full interview with Grafton below.