(Auburn) -- The Auburn boys basketball team enters this week's Class C1 State Tournament on a 59-game winning streak and fixated on capturing their third consecutive state title.
Before the Bulldogs' dominant three-year stretch, they hadn't qualified for state since 1985.
"We always feel like it's a good year if we can make the state tournament," Coach Jim Weeks said. "Getting to the state tournament is always incredibly rewarding and very difficult."
Weeks -- a coaching legend in Nebraska -- came to Auburn in 2016 following a brief stint at Doane College. Before that, he won three state championships in a 24-year tenure at Beatrice. His attention to detail has propelled the Bulldogs to highs they had never seen before.
"There's a lot of factors that go into winning," Weeks said. "You have to take care of the little things. If you practice, prepare and have confidence that you can overcome adversity, you put the odds in your favor. Winning feels so good because there's a chance you might get beat. We put them in a lot of tough situations, and it helps."
The Bulldogs enter the state tournament at 23-0 and as the top seed in C1.
"We are healthy and practicing well," Weeks said. "We've had a fun year with a workman's mentality."
Don't let their record fool you. Auburn has been battle-tested. Eight of their wins came over seven different state tournament teams -- Pierce, Freeman (twice), Humphrey-Lindsay/Holy Family, Wayne, Omaha Concordia, Falls City Sacred Heart, BRLD -- including three schools in the C1 bracket.
"We played a tough schedule," Weeks said. "We've been able to weather the storms and take everybody's best shot."
The Bulldogs punched their most recent ticket to state with a 48-41 win over Boone Central in a district final. Coach Weeks credits that victory to the experience his team has in big games.
"We've got some guys that have played in big games," he said. "We just made a few more plays than our opponent. Our guys didn't panic."
Cam Binder -- the reigning KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year -- has been the straw that stirs the drink for Coach Weeks' offense. Dan Frary, Maverick Binder, Ryan Binder and Cade Patzel complete the lineup for the Bulldogs.
Defensively, the Bulldogs have been hard to score on. They have held opponents to 33 points per game.
"We are better than I might have guessed," Weeks said about his team's defense. "Our guys have answered the call. The defensive end has been pretty pleasing."
The Bulldogs open the state tournament Wednesday afternoon against Pierce (21-4).
Auburn and Pierce are no strangers to each other. Auburn was a 53-41 victor in their December 31st meeting.
Weeks is also a close friend of Bluejays' coach Mike Emory.
"They play very similarly to the way we play," Weeks said. "There's not going to be a lot of secrets. It's going to come down to who executes and makes plays in the end."
Grant Hansen (@hansen15_hansen) will have reports from Auburn/Pierce. Weeks made his comments on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. Click below to hear the full interview.