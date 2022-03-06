(Auburn) -- The Auburn boys basketball team is back at state with the same approach and style that has led to three consecutive Class C1 state championships.
The Bulldogs' quest for a fourth consecutive title, and 26th state tournament berth in program history, begins with a familiar opponent on Tuesday when they face Omaha Concordia. While everyone in the state is curious to see if the Bulldogs can win a rare fourth title, Coach Jim Weeks' team is carrying the same approach that has been successful in the past three state tournaments.
"If you don't win your first-round game, you don't get to the second round," Weeks said. "We don't focus on much except for the first-round game."
Auburn (23-3) was a 41-37 winner over Central City in a district final, punching their ticket to Lincoln.
"We got a lead, and then they tied it," Weeks said. "Then we went into halftime up 3, Ryan Binder hit a three to put us up six, and we made enough free throws to stay ahead of them."
Ryan Binder has been among the many standouts for a new-look Auburn team that had to replace the bulk of last year's past three state championship teams. Maverick Binder, Ryan Dixon, Nixon Ligouri, Skyler Roybal, Marcus Hudson and Bret Baltensperger have also stepped up.
"Any time you have good players around you, it makes the game easier to play," Weeks said. "Then everybody can score."
While the Bulldogs have got it done on the offensive end, they are known for their defense.
Coach Weeks' team prides itself on the defensive end, holding opponents to 35.7 points per game.
"This team has been a good defensive team," Weeks said. "We really defend. Everybody has bought into the hard stuff. We have some tough kids doing stuff people don't love to do. That's pretty gratifying."
Auburn's style isn't the prettiest, but it has bred success in the past, which Weeks says is a testament to the parents and community of Auburn.
"The parents and community have been supportive of the kids being in situations that are difficult," he said. "They embraced it. To me, kids have to learn how to struggle, fail and respond. It says a lot about the character here in Auburn."
Now Coach Weeks' team is preparing for a Class C1 State Quarterfinal against Omaha Concordia. Auburn and Concordia staged an instant-classic state semifinal last year, which Auburn won in overtime, 39-37.
While the Bulldogs lost many contributors, the Mustangs did not.
"They have four starters back from last year," Weeks said. "It starts with their ability to make shots, and they have good kids inside. All five guys on the floor must be guarded at all times. It's going to be a huge task for us. We have to prepare well, focus and can't make a ton of mistakes."
Auburn/Omaha Concordia is at 10:45 Tuesday morning at the Devaney Center. Matt McMaster (@MattMcMaster62) will have reports on Twitter.
Check out the full interview with Coach Weeks below.