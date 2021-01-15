(Auburn) -- The Auburn boys basketball team has won 47 consecutive games and back-to-back state championships, but don't tell them that.
"The win streak is the least important thing in our minds right now," Coach Jim Weeks tells KMA Sports. "We are just trying to get better, trying to focus towards the end of the year and get ourselves ready for that."
The Bulldogs are currently 11-0 with victories over Weeping Water, Malcolm, Elmwood-Murdock, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Freeman, Winnebago, Wayne, Pierce, Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Concordia, Savannah and Lourdes Central Catholic.
"We have got by some of the better teams in our class," Weeks said. "If you can win those games, and improve along the way, that's the goal. We are heading in the right direction, but we have to keep improving. It's not just about winning games, it's about improving, too."
Auburn's success has come in large part because of the vast experience they returned from last year's squad.
"We have some guys that kinda impose their will," Weeks said. "They've been there before and understand that. Now the other guys just have to be productive on offense. When you have five guys on the floor that can score, it's hard to defend."
Senior Cam Binder has led the way for the Bulldogs. The Nebraska-Kearney commit's career has been the stuff of legends. As a sophomore, he drained two game-winners in the state tournament, including in the Class C-1 State Championship Game. Last year, he followed up his postseason heroics with a stellar season that resulted in him being named the KMAland Nebraska Basketball Player of the Year.
"It's hard to stay at that level or think that you have to be that much better," Weeks said of Binder. "He's been solid for us and been a tremendous leader."
Dan Frary was also an all-state choice for the Bulldogs last year.
"Those two guys are our captains and leaders," Weeks said. "They make everything happen."
The Bulldogs have no shortage of Binders, with Ryan and Maverick Binder also being key contributors along with Cade Patzel.
The focus for Coach Weeks' squad is not on winning games, but rather winning each possession, which should ultimately lead to winning games.
"Sometimes we get too strung up about winning each possession," Weeks said. "We just have to let them flow a little bit, make mistakes and learn from them. Everybody has to be responsible for doing their job. When everybody does their job, you become awfully good. "
The Bulldogs return to action Friday when they face Fairbury. The complete interview with Coach Weeks can be heard below.