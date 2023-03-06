(Auburn) -- This might not be what the rest of Class C1 wants to hear, but the Auburn boys basketball team appears to be playing its best as they head into the state tournament.
After working through bumps and bruises with a tough regular-season schedule, the Bulldogs (19-6) are in the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season and 27th time in program history. And they are doing so on a four-game win streak.
"We're playing good basketball," Auburn head coach Jim Weeks said. "We've figured things out. Early in the year, we played some good teams. Now, we're figuring things out and understand our team better."
Their latest game was a dominant 72-29 rout of Lincoln Lutheran in a district final. The win avenged an earlier loss.
"When we played Lincoln Lutheran, we didn't finish," Weeks said. "We figured out some things that hurt their chances to score, and then it snowballed on them. It sure was fun."
The Bulldogs tested themselves this season. They suffered losses to fellow state tournament teams Ashland-Greenwood (C1), Pierce (C1) and Freeman (C2). Auburn had a fourth-quarter lead in five of those six losses.
Coach Weeks admits his team used those losses -- and the whole regular season -- to fine tune some things for a postseason run.
"On the defensive end, you play games to see what your guys can do," Weeks said. "Early on, we were getting some bad mismatches. We figured out some things that enabled us to be effective. Offensively, we figured out what we could do with our five guys. It's always difficult to figure out how you score. We've put our guys in positions to be successful."
Maverick Binder, Skyler Roybal, Nixon Ligouri, Payten Boden, Carson Leslie and Austin Lavigne lead Auburn's lineup.
"This year's team is shooting better than last year," Weeks said. "Our commitment in the offseason was tremendous. They've done everything we've asked."
Auburn opens the state tournament with top-seeded Wahoo in the state quarterfinals. The Warriors come in at 24-1.
Always cerebral and prepared, Coach Weeks and company are thankful to have several days of preparation for this game.
"We'll figure out how we can score and find some weaknesses they have," Weeks said. "On the defensive end, we'll try to take away what they like to do. It's simple, but it takes kids to buy in. We have guys committed enough to win the sucker. We just have to figure out the riddle."
Cracking the code likely boils down to limiting Wahoo's offense.
"They have seven guys that can score," Weeks said. "We'll try to take them away. A lot of teams at the state tournament have the talent to win it. It's just about maximizing your talent. We'll figure out how to maximize what we have to win the game by one point."
Trevor Maeder has reports from Auburn/Wahoo on Wednesday morning. Give him a follow on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Weeks.