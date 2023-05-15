(Lawrence) -- Kansas football has gained a commitment from transfer defensive end Dylan Brooks.
Brooks comes to Kansas from Auburn.
The Roanoke, Alabama native played in nine games for the Tigers last year. He made six tackles and had one sack.
