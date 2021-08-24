(Auburn) -- Auburn football hopes to build off last year's state quarterfinal campaign with the return of many key contributors.
"We feel like we had a good summer," Coach Tony Janssen said. "We are just trying to build off last year. I think our guys are anxious to compete and see what they are capable of."
The Bulldogs posted an 8-2 record before bowing out to Kearney Catholic in the quarterfinals.
"We lose four starters on each side of the ball," Janssen said. "That's not a lot, but all four of those guys were key cogs for us and were great leaders. But we feel good about some of the young guys that stepped onto the field in bigger roles last year. You have to have that cycle of guys growing each year, and I'm excited to see us grow."
Two of those seniors -- Brody Darnell and Connor Clark -- shined in Coach Janssen's offense last season. Darnell threw for 834 yards, rushed for 805 yards and accounted for 15 total touchdowns while Clark churned for 516 yards and seven scores.
However, senior Ryan Dixon returns to the mix, presumably at the quarterback position. Dixon threw for 230 yards in limited action under center last year. He also rushed for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns.
"He's the guy we will look to as the leader," Janssen said. "We can use him in multiple roles, but he won't be the only guy we lean on in the backfield."
Brad Hall returns to the backfield after posting 261 yards and three scores, and Ryan Binder figures to be a primary receiver after snagging eight passes in 2020. Janssen also mentioned Tate Hug, Maverick Binder and Ryan Boellstorff as likely offensive contributors.
Defensively, Wyatt Rowell is the top-returning tackler (91) while Hall (91), Dixon (72), Bret Baltensperger (71), Blake Allen (64), Austin Lavigne (56) and Binder (44) return, too.
"I'm anxious to see a lot of those guys step up in bigger roles this year," Janssen said. "I feel like we have a lot of depth at the skill positions. It's just building that with some younger guys will be key for us."
Janssen's first chance to see his team on display comes Friday night when they face Ashland-Greenwood. The Bluejays edged Auburn in a 21-20 thriller last year and were also a state quarterfinalist.
"They're going to be big and physical," Janssen said. "They are always deep and have a great culture. Even in the spots where they lost some studs, they are going to replace them with some guys that are ready. It's going to be a great opportunity. I know our guys are excited for it. It should be a good game."
Janssen expects A-G's offense to be run-oriented and physical.
"We gotta have all 11 guys doing their job and playing physical football," he said. "Last year, they wore us down. We have to be the more physical team. If not, Ashland-Greenwood will definitely bring that mindset, and they will make you pay."
For the Bulldogs, Janssen hopes his team can find holes in the Bluejays' aggressive defense.
"Minimize the negative plays and stay on schedule," he said. "They are good at getting you behind the sticks and teeing off on you. We have to stay on schedule. We want to take the big plays when they are there, but we can't force them."
KMA Sports' coverage of Week 1 begins Friday night at 6:20 with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football preview show. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Janssen.