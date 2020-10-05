(KMAland) -- Auburn moved up one spot in the latest Omaha World-Herald state football rankings.
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 8 in Class C-1 while Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Falls City Sacred Heart and Sterling stay in their respective spots.
View the complete list of area schools and their rankings below and the complete set of state rankings linked here.
Class B
8. Plattsmouth (same)
Class C-1
2. Ashland-Greenwood (same)
8. Auburn (up 1)
Class D-2
4. Falls City Sacred Heart (same)
Class Six Man
2. Sterling (same)