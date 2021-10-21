(Auburn) -- Auburn football sits in a pretty good spot heading into the final week of the regular season and would love to gain some momentum before embarking on what they hope is another deep postseason run.
The Bulldogs moved to 6-2 last week with a dominant 67-12 win over Fairbury behind 49 first-half points.
"It was a real team effort," said Auburn head coach Tony Janssen. "We had several guys that helped in our success."
Defensively, Auburn held their opponent under 21 points for the eighth time this season.
"They buy into 11 guys doing their job, trusting each other and flying to the ball," Janssen said. "We feel like we have a lot of speed on defense , and the guys' mindset has really helped."
Six different Bulldogs played a hand in at least one touchdown while quarterback Ryan Dixon accounted for 192 total yards and three scores in the win.
Dixon is the straw that stirs the drink for the offense with 1,624 yards and 18 scores.
"It runs through him," Janssen said. "He's going to get the most carries and touches, but we are at our best when he becomes a facilitator, too."
Brad Hall, Tate Hug, Ryan Binder and Ryan Boellstorf have been among the skill players benefitting from Dixon's facilitation this season. Hug has 468 rushing yards and seven scores, while Hall has 421 yards and six scores. Binder is the Bulldogs' leading receiver with 16 snags for 244 yards.
The Bulldogs appear postseason bound for the second consecutive year and 18th time in program history. They might be the best 6-2 team in Nebraska, with their two losses being a pair of one-point defeats to C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood and No. 6 Milford. While Coach Janssen would love to have those games back, he feels his team's losses were also beneficial.
"It showed our guys mindsets and how they handle adversity," he said. "It would have been easy to feel sorry for ourselves and tuck our tails. But the guys used those the right way, and we had our two best practices in the weeks after those losses. I was really proud of the way they approached that."
The Bulldogs conclude the regular season on Friday when they face Falls City. The Tigers enter the rivalry matchup at 1-7.
"I know they were probably expecting more in terms of wins this year," Janssen said. "They are big and physical. They always look forward to this game, so we got to be ready for a fight. I think it's important we take care of business."
Janssen feels his team needs to build off their recent all-around win against Fairbury.
"It goes back to making sure we have multiple guys contributing and aren't too predictable," he said. "We have to match them up front. If we have 11 guys doing their job, playing selflessly and trusting their teammates, our defense will continue to have success."
Follow all of the coverage on Friday evening from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Janssen below.