(Auburn) -- Auburn freshman Liston Crotty made an impact from the moment she first stepped on to a high school cross country course in August.
“I had a really good 8th grade season, but you never know,” Crotty said.
That first race for Crotty came on her home course, and it also doubled up as her first win of many.
“I was so nervous,” Crotty said. “I got out there, and I won that meet. That was really just a good start to the season. It was a good confidence boost, and I knew that I was capable of doing that going into the next meets.”
From then on, Crotty added a runner-up at Plattsmouth and Syracuse, a third at Fairbury, a fourth at Bennington and wins at Nebraska City, at the East Central Nebraska Conference meet and at the Nebraska Class C District 1 meet. The Bulldogs freshman finished out her debut season with a sixth-place finish in the Class C state race in Kearney.
With all of those accomplishments, KMA Sports is naming Crotty the KMAland Nebraska Female Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It was a really great season,” Crotty said. “Just all of it. I miss it already. It’s nice to have a break, but I miss just being with the team every day. Seeing them and running together.”
Crotty’s success may have surprised her, but she was a consistent force atop the Auburn lineup throughout the course of the year. Her sixth-place state run helped the Bulldogs to a second-place team finish in Class C1.
“It’s always nice to have (run at Nebraska-Kearney) before, so I knew the course,” Crotty said. “We did some training leading up to state specifically for that course and what we wanted to focus on. It’s a really tough course. It’s dry out there, and it can be hot and hilly. I just had to be mentally prepared. I was as physically prepared as I could be at that point in the season. I just had to give my best and go out and compete.”
As Crotty reflected on her brilliant freshman season, she says there were plenty of people that helped along the way.
“My coach, for sure,” she said. “My teammates, too. We just have a really great relationship. And then my parents were there all through the season at every meet supporting me. My brother started running cross country after seeing me run the last two years, so that was super fun.”
Crotty joins Conestoga legend Danie Parriott as winners of the KMAland Nebraska Female Cross Country Runner of the Year. Check out the full interview with Crotty below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA FEMALE RUNNER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Danie Parriott, Conestoga