(KMAland) -- The Auburn girls were state runners-up while Palmyra took fifth and Elijah Dix, Liston Crotty and Mira Fosmer were area state medalists on Friday at the Nebraska State XC meet.
Class B Girls
Natalie Briggs finished out her Plattsmouth career with a 41st-place finish with a time of 22:10.6 while Nebraska City freshman Josslyn Crispin was 44th with a time of 22:18.9. Plattsmouth sophomore Mila Wehrbein came in 66th in 23:25.8.
Class B Boys
The Plattsmouth boys had 179 points and took 12th in the Class B race. Elijah Dix led the way for the Blue Devils in 12th place, medaling with a time of 16:55.7.
Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton took 53rd in 18:11.6. The rest of the Plattsmouth group:
56. Hunter Mazzulla (18:13.8)
74. Alden McKnight (18:57.1)
82. Joel Moore (19:22.7)
87. Daniel Brajas-Soto (20:18.0)
DNF. Carter Moss
Class C Girls
The Auburn girls finished second behind a sixth-place finish from freshman Liston Crotty. The Bulldogs had 76 points to finish just behind Wayne, who scored 74. Crotty was the highest area finisher with a time of 20:29.2.
Louisville senior Mira Fosmer also placed with a ninth-place run in a time of 20:34.7. Dani Ahrens of Conestoga placed 40th with a time of 22:20.9. The rest of the Auburn group:
24. Kristen Billings (21:22.3)
29. Lilyan Becker (21:32.8)
45. Aleah Thomas (22:36.4)
63. Alexa Janssen (23:14.7)
79. Alivia Thomas (23:51.8)
Class C Boys
Auburn’s Triston Perry led area runners with a 23rd-place finish in a time of 17:58.5. Cuyler Aue — also of Auburn — added a 69th-place finish in 18:58.1.
Class D Girls
The Palmyra girls took fifth-place for the second straight year in Class D. The Panthers had 62 points and were led by freshman Hailey Hengtgen in 19th place. Hengtgen had a time of 21:31.6.
Emily Frey was next for the Panthers in 28th with a time of 21:59.6, and freshman Madison VanLaningham of Johnson County Central came in 39th with a time of 22:32.3.
The other Palmyra runners and their places and times:
45. Bettie Chambers (22:40.4)
85. Kinsley Havranek (24:06.5)
97. Natalie Leahy (24:49.2)
Class D Boys
Johnson County Central’s Hayden Huskey rounded out his career with a 34th-place finish in Class D. Huskey had a time of 18:16.7 to lead KMAland runners.
Palmyra’s Drew Moyer was 36th in 18:18.9 while teammate Chandler Berry took 72nd in 19:08.7. Weeping Water’s Austin Patton also ran in 78th with a time of 19:15.8.
Find the complete results from the Nebraska state meet linked here.