(Auburn) -- It's been a good season to be a basketball fan in Auburn thus far as both teams have combined for an 18-0 record.
While the boys, led by legendary coach Jim Weeks, are eyeing their third consecutive state championship and in the middle of a 44-game winning streak, the girls have raced off to a 10-0 start behind a frugal defense.
"It's been a lot of fun," girls coach Grant Cole tells KMA Sports. "It's been a great start to the season for both the boys and girls. The girls are gaining a lot of confidence with every win they are getting."
The Bulldogs' 10 victories have come over Weeping Water, Ralston, Freeman, Elmwood-Murdock, Mound City, Winnebago, Wayne, Pierce, Ashland-Greenwood and Omaha Mercy.
Defensively, they have held their opponents to only 33 points per game and have contained nine of them to under 40 points.
"We defend well every game," Cole said. "It starts with that. When you can hold people down, it gives you a chance in every ballgame."
The Bulldogs were 10-13 last season. They returned many key pieces from that squad, it was just a matter of getting them to gel.
"We started the year with different lineups and substitutions," Cole said. "We had success and are building on that confidence."
Despite what they returned, it's safe to call the Bulldogs undefeated starts one of the more pleasant surprises in KMAland.
"We knew we had a lot of talent," Cole said. "Coming back with a lot of experience has helped. Some freshman and sophomores have added depth as well. I just think the combination of those has led to our success so far."
Tight games were the kryptonite of Coach Cole's team last year, but that has not been the case this year. Four of their victories have come by seven points or less. Cole attributes the turnaround to his team's more sound execution.
"Last year we turned the ball over too much," he said. "That led to us not winning a lot of those close games. This year, we are in control a lot more. The girls are understanding the pace we want to play. The aspect of communication and teamwork has been a lot better this season."
Junior Jaeliegh Darnell has led Auburn's offense with 11.6 points per game while freshman Sydney Binder has run the offense from the point guard position.
"She's really just been a steady force for us," Cole said of Binder. "She's really helped us handle the ball."
Leah Grant has pioneered their defensive efforts and typically draws the opponent's best offensive player.
"Those three have done well," Cole said. "But also, everybody has collectively. We have eight or nine girls that are finding success and continuing to get better."
Auburn will look to continue their undefeated season Thursday when they face Omaha Concordia. However, they are just wanting to take it one game at a time.
"Right now, we are just focusing on continuing to get better," Cole said. "We are excited about where we are. We also know we are going to have to take it to another level so we can make a run in postseason play. The way things are set up with wildcard points, you have got to win games. We want to give ourselves the best opportunity."
The complete interview with Coach Cole can be heard below.