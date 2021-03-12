(Lincoln) -- It took some late-game heroics, but the Auburn boys tallied their 61st consecutive win on Friday and moved one win away from a third straight state title with a thrilling 39-37 double-overtime win over Omaha Concordia in a Class C1 semifinal.
"I thought we did OK," Coach Jim Weeks said about the win. "We always say just win by one. It doesn't matter as long as we win by one."
"To get this done really shows what type of team we are," senior Cam Binder said after the victory. "It shows our experience. We played a pretty bad game. About as bad as we could, and we still got the win."
Binder has hit some clutch shots for the Bulldogs in his career. He came through once again when his team needed it the most. The Nebraska-Kearney commit's three-point play to start second overtime handed Auburn the decisive lead. Binder was held in check for most of the game and only had two points in the first half.
"I played a very bad game, but I made shots when I needed to," Binder said.
The reigning KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year finished the day with 11 points.
Ryan Binder paced the Bulldogs' scoring efforts with 13 points. Dan Frary added nine.
Defensively, Auburn's defense was once again stellar, holding Concordia's potent 3-point attack to only 2 of 8 from three.
"They can flat out score it," Weeks said. "Being able to stop them was a big part."
Auburn led 19-13 at the half but scored only two points in the third quarter.
Concordia took the lead early in the second half, but Auburn eventually tied it at 29. Neither team could convert a game-winner, sending it to overtime.
The Bulldogs raced to an early four-point lead in overtime, but Concordia answered with four straight, tying at 33 and forcing another overtime. However, the seasoned Bulldogs held on in the second overtime to snag the win for the 61st consecutive game."
"We said three things," Weeks said, "don't panic, don't quit and be fearless. When you get to the state tournament, you have to be fearless."
Auburn (25-0) now turns their attention to Saturday morning's state title game. They will face either Wayne or Adams Central.
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Cam Binder and Coach Weeks. Those interviews can be viewed below.