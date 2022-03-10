(Lincoln) -- It took an extra period, but Auburn's quest for a rare fourth consecutive title is still alive after a thrilling 48-46 overtime victory over Fort Calhoun in a Class C1 semifinal Thursday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"You're playing the best teams in the state here," said Auburn Coach Jim Weeks. "There's going to be some adversity. I think a win shows a lot about your character, toughness, work ethic and camaraderie. I think we were just able to persevere."
"I'm excited to get a chance at a four-peat," said sophomore Maverick Binder. "It's a blessing from God."
The two squads traded punches throughout the first half and were tied 10-10 after one quarter and 18-18 at halftime.
Fort Calhoun used an 11-9 third quarter to take a 29-27 lead into the fourth, but Auburn ultimately tied it at 31. Fort Calhoun regained the lead at 33-31, but Auburn got a 3-pointer from Marcus Hudson to take a 34-33 lead with 1:50 remaining.
Fort Calhoun responded, taking a 35-34 lead. Binder soon countered with a layup and free throw to give the Bulldogs a 37-35 advantagae with 28.7 seconds left.
The Pioneers (21-6) played for the final shot and launched a game-winning 3-point attempt with less than five seconds to go. It missed, but senior Carsen Schwarz grabbed the rebound and drew a foul on the putback attempt with 0.8 left. Schwarz then calmly sank both free throws, sending the game to overtime tied at 37.
Auburn scored the first points of overtime and received some fortune when Grayson Bouwman -- Fort Calhoun's leading scorer this season -- fouled out early into the overtime period.
The Bulldogs (24-3) constantly countered Fort Calhoun's attacks in overtime and did just enough at the free-throw line to secure the win.
Overtime victories in the semifinals have become a norm for Auburn. Last year, they had to fight off Concordia in a double-overtime classic.
"It's not life or death," Weeks said. "It's just basketball. We always tell them to play fearlessly and not quit. They did that."
"We kept calm," Binder said. "We knew if crap hit the fan, we were going to win it."
Binder paced the Bulldogs' heroic victory with a team-high 24 points and had six of Auburn's 11 in overtime.
"The first shots going in were big for me," Binder said. "It helped build my confidence."
"Sometimes when they take things away from you, a guy has to make a play," Weeks said. "And Maverick did."
Marcus Hudson, Ryan Binder and Skyler Roybal stepped up late for the Bulldogs and finished with eight, seven and seven points, respectively.
Schwarz paced Fort Calhoun -- the No. 8 seed -- with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and gathered high praise from Coach Weeks.
"He's a load," Weeks said. "He's about 230 pounds and has guard skills and post skills. He was tough."
The win puts Auburn on the cusp of a fourth consecutive state championship. Only five boy programs in Nebraska have won four straight state titles, and nobody has done so since Omaha Central did it from 2010 to 2013.
Auburn can join that elite group, with a win over Ashland-Greenwood in Saturday's state championship game.
"We need to forget about this game and come into the next game with a new mind," Binder said.
"We'll watch a million miles of film and try to put a game plan together to win a game in regulation," Weeks said.
Check out the full interviews with Binder and Coach Weeks below.