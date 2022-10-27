(Auburn) -- Despite last week's stumble, the Auburn football team is into the playoffs for the third straight year, the fifth time in the past six seasons and the 19th in program history.
The Bulldogs come into the Class C1 postseason at 6-3 after last week's 10-0 loss to Nebraska City.
"You can't afford to beat yourself," Coach Tony Janssen said. "Nebraska City outplayed us, but we have to eliminate self-induced mistakes. You can't do that and expect to beat good teams."
While the loss ended their regular season on a sour note, Janssen hopes it lit a fire under his team as they embark on the playoffs.
"It's a huge emphasis," he said. "You play how you practice. We cleaned up, but we're not dwelling on it. We know what we're capable of. We'll clean it up and get better."
One thing the Bulldogs didn't lack in their tough loss was physicality. Janssen feels they've brought that facet to the game all year.
"I love how we've improved physically," he said. "Everyone has stepped into their role. I've been pleased with that throughout the regular season. We need to continue seeing that in the postseason."
Senior Tate Hug has churned for 1,012 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs' offense.
"He's had a heckuva year," Janssen said. "I'm pleased with the way he's improved throughout the year."
Quarterback Travon Shaw and receivers Rylan Boellstorff and Brant Gulizia have also stepped up for Auburn's offense.
"It all clicks when all 11 guys are working together," Janssen said. "We're playing great team ball."
Auburn is the No. 13 seed in the C1 bracket. They open the playoffs with a familiar foe -- Ashland Greenwood.
The No. 4 seed Bluejays (8-1) routed Auburn, 40-0, in their September 16th meeting.
"It's a game we let get out of hand in the second half," Janssen said. "It was 7-0 at halftime. We had some things kill drives. With a good team, if you make mistakes, they capitalize. You can't look at the final score too much. We had our opportunities. We have to do a better job at capitalizing on those."
Ashland-Greenwood quarterback Dane Jacobsen has completed 67.8% of his passes for 1,194 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
Drake Zimmerman and Nathan Upton spearhead the Bluejays' rushing attack. Zimmerman has 755 yards and eight touchdowns at 7.9 yards per carry, while Upton averages 5.4 yards per carry and ran for 607 yards and seven scores in the regular season.
"They really hurt us with big plays," Janssen said. "They have to earn it. We can't give up the big play."
Auburn's successful run game that put them in the playoffs needs production on Friday.
"We have to establish the run game," Janssen said. "They're a tough, physical team. That doesn't mean we need big runs, but we have to stay on schedule and avoid negative plays. Four or five yards on first down is huge for us. To do that, we have to be physical up front."
Kent Larsen has reports from Auburn/Ashland-Greenwood Friday night. Tune into KMA from 6:20 to midnight on either KMA 960 or KMA-FM 99.1 for all of your high school football coverage. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Janssen.