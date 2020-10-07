(KMAland) -- The Auburn softball team has moved up four spots to No. 5 in the latest Omaha World-Herald state rankings.
The Bulldogs are now 21-4 on the season. View the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS C
5. Auburn (up 4)
(KMAland) -- The Auburn softball team has moved up four spots to No. 5 in the latest Omaha World-Herald state rankings.
The Bulldogs are now 21-4 on the season. View the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS C
5. Auburn (up 4)
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.