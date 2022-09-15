(Auburn) -- Auburn is looking to redeem itself following a tough loss to Wahoo as they prepare for a 2-1 showdown with Ashland-Greenwood.
The Auburn Bulldogs (2-1) came flying out of the gate, including 33-8 and 42-13 wins over Boys Town and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, respectively but came up short in a 21-7 loss to Wahoo last week.
"You've got a really good Wahoo team there that's probably a little underrated right now -- they opened up with two really tough games and had some players out in Week 2," Auburn Head Football Coach Tony Janssen told KMA Sports. "We expected it to be a tough challenge, but we did not play well, especially offensively and left a lot of opportunities on the field."
The Bulldogs' offense would struggle to get going as a typically run-dominant team amassed just 78 rushing yards on 25 totes and completed just one pass for 17 yards. But Hanssen has some optimism headed into Week 4.
"We've done a really good job of when we have a setback of being able to bounce back, and so far from what we've seen in practice this week, I don't expect this to be any different, and we'll get better from that loss," said Hanssen. "You've got to take the loss for what it is and learn from it, but you also can't dwell on it and focus on it too long, and you've got to move on to the next opportunity."
However, as has been the case throughout the first three weeks, the defense was tough and gave the Bulldogs their lone score of the game when senior Wyatt Rowell took an interception 34 yards to the house. But, Hanssen says cohesion amongst his players has been vital.
"I thought our defense played well last week, and they got put in some tough situations, and it's not like it was a perfect game, and there's always things to learn from and grown, and they've been doing that," said Hanssen. "But, we've got some physical football players that play team defense and trust the guy next to them."
Rowell also led the team in tackles with 12 and tallied a tackle for loss. Meanwhile, sophomores Cole Clark and Burke Moody both racked up eight tackles, while Moody added two tackles for loss and a sack. Brant Gulizia also snagged an interception off of Wahoo quarterback Owen Hancock.
"Cole Clark has been plugged in at that nose spot and done an excellent job, Wyatt Rowell is a good physical defensive lineman for us, Austin Lavigne is one our captains and is a great two-way alignment," said Hanssen. "Rylan Boellstorff is a captain receiver-corner and done a lot of good things."
Senior Blake Allen has also served as a defensive leader from the linebacker spot and racked up 21 tackles and four tackles for loss on the season. This season, the bright spot offensively for the Bulldogs has been senior running back Tate Hug, who in last week's loss racked up 55 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
"We feel like we've got a really good offensive line, but there's going to be times where it's just not going to be there and you got to create your own yards," said Hanssen. "Especially through the first two games, and even at times last week, we think he's really grown in that area of putting his shoulders down and running hard through contact."
Despite the down performance last week, Hug is still averaging just under 100 yards per game after a stellar Week 2 performance, including 189 yards on 16 carries and four touchdowns. But Hanssen says mistakes offensively put his defense in tough spots last week, including a pair of interceptions thrown by Travon Shaw.
"You know don't have the assignment breakdown or the technique breakdown where it's just going to blow up a series," said Hanssen. "For us, where we're at offensively, staying on schedule is so important. So when you have those mistakes that get you behind the sticks or get you off schedule, we just can't afford to do that."
Those mistakes will have to be limited quickly as they welcome the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays (2-1), who are coming off a 33-14 loss to Aurora but also took down Wahoo 20-0 in Week 2. They've been led by senior running back Nathan Upton, who leads the Bluejays with 302 rushing yards on 55 carries. In total, Ashland-Greenwood is averaging 131 rushing yards a game.
"They're a team that's very firm in their identity, they're going to be aggressive and physical upfront, and they're fairly balanced, but they'll establish the run first," said Hanssen. "So you have to hold up to that task and be physical on both sides of the ball. But, defensively, you've got to be ready to stop the ball first, but be disciplined across the board."
Truman Wood will have reports from Auburn on Friday on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA 960 and KMA FM 99.1. You can hear the full interview with Auburn Head Coach Tony Janssen below: