(Auburn) -- Auburn football opened their 2023 season with a tight 20-19 win over a strong Boys Town team this past Friday.
“It was an absolute battle,” Coach Tony Janssen told KMA Sports. “We knew Boys Town had a lot back this year, and we knew they were a talented team. We knew if we were going to come away with the win, it was going to be a hard-fought four-quarter battle, and it was every bit of that.”
The Bulldogs relied heavily on the running game in the win, getting 171 yards on 37 carries between four players. Junior quarterback Nixon Ligouri led the way with 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while senior Maverick Binder also scored a touchdown and posted 42 yards on 11 totes. Sophomore Camden Taylor (35 yards) and junior Brant Gulizia (22 yards) also helped the ground game.
“We played our game plan about as well as we thought we could,” Janssen said. “We ran the ball really well, executed the throwing as we needed to and got a two-score lead into the third. We have to learn to put good teams away when we can. We had a big fumble inside the five, and then let them score a couple late. The thing I really liked is that the guys’ mindset was good through the four quarters. We kept it really level all four quarters.”
Defensively, Taylor led the team with 10 total tackles while junior Owen Rowell had a strong game with eight tackles and three tackles for loss. Senior Payton Boden, Gulizia and Taylor also had one interception each in getting the ball back in the hands of the Bulldogs offense.
“In terms of game play, a lot of it turned out like we thought it would,” Coach Janssen said. “A lot of the things we had to adjust to was the personnel groupings. Obviously, it was the same way for Boys Town, but with the heat we had to deal with Friday night, there were a lot of times you didn’t have the grouping available you wanted. I thought one of our strengths was we can rely on a number of guys, and that played to our advantage.”
Auburn heads to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (0-1) this upcoming Friday night. Coached by Auburn alum, Matt Carlson, the Raiders lost their opening game of the season to Ponca, 20-0.
“We’re really trying to get across to our guys this week that they lost 20-0, but they had some opportunities there,” Janssen said. “The thing we noticed last year, they were much improved from week one to two, and we don’t expect anything different this week. They’re going to come out and be ready to execute. They’re going to be tough and battle for four quarters. We’ve got to be ready for a fight.”
With the move from the opening week into game two, Coach Janssen would like to see things cleaned up if they’re going to move to 2-0.
“If we want the offense to be successful as it should be, we need to clean up some things technique-wise up front,” he said. “I love the way (the offensive line) played with physicality and gave us a good opportunity to run the ball, but if we want to build on success we’ve got to do that. We’ve got to cut out the turnovers and silly penalties. It’s just cleaning up the little things and improving on what we did in week one.”
KMA Sports presents Week 2 coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight on Friday. Listen to the full interview with Coach Janssen in the audio file below.